Memorial Day remains poignant despite cancellation of services (WITH PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Although Memorial Day services were absent this year, great care was still put into paying tribute to those who lost their lives while serving the public.

A brief, socially-distanced flag-lowering ceremony, including a brass performance of "Taps," by Lieutenant Aaron Forsyth, took place at the Clear Lake Fire Department, in front of the 9/11 monument fountain on Monday.

The event was held at precisely 3 p.m., an hour which was designated by Congress in 2000 as the National Moment of Remembrance.

In Mason City, the sidewalks of Central Park leading up to the Veterans Memorial were lined with small flags. Within the monument courtyard, the large American and Prisoner of War/Missing in Action commemorative flags were at half-staff.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and covers Breaking News, Crime and Courts reporting for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

