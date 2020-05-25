Memorial Day remains poignant despite cancellation of services (WITH PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Although Memorial Day services were absent this year, great care was still put into paying tribute to those who lost their lives while serving the public.
A brief, socially-distanced flag-lowering ceremony, including a brass performance of "Taps," by Lieutenant Aaron Forsyth, took place at the Clear Lake Fire Department, in front of the 9/11 monument fountain on Monday.
The event was held at precisely 3 p.m., an hour which was designated by Congress in 2000 as the National Moment of Remembrance.
In Mason City, the sidewalks of Central Park leading up to the Veterans Memorial were lined with small flags. Within the monument courtyard, the large American and Prisoner of War/Missing in Action commemorative flags were at half-staff.
Memorial Day 2020 (1).jpg
Memorial Day 2020 (2).jpg
Memorial Day 2020 (3).jpg
Memorial Day 2020 (4).jpg
Memorial Day 2020 (5).jpg
Memorial Day 2020 (6).jpg
Memorial Day 2020 (7).jpg
Memorial Day 2020 (8).jpg
Memorial Day 2020 (9).jpg
Memorial Day 2020 (10).jpg
Memorial Day 2020 (11).jpg
Memorial Day 2020 (12).jpg
Memorial Day 2020 (13).jpg
Memorial Day 2020 (14).jpg
Memorial Day 2020 (15).jpg
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and covers Breaking News, Crime and Courts reporting for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!