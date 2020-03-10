Melissa Ann (Kvale) Kerr

She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in her home town of Forest City, Iowa where she was baptized, confirmed, and married. She graduated from Forest City High School in 1993. A lifelong learner, she received degrees from Waldorf College, the University of Iowa, Buena Vista, and eventually followed her father's footsteps as a science educator receiving her master's in chemistry from North Carolina Central University in Durham. While attending NCCU she wrote articles for the National Institute for Environmental Health Sciences, dumbing down papers so that Congress could eventually understand them. (She never was sure if her attempts were successful). After graduation, she worked as a program coordinator for the micro- and nanotechnology program in the Pratt School of Engineering at Duke University. Her favorite part of this job involved inspiring the next generation of young women to pursue careers in STEM fields. She ran workshops for young adults (4th grade and up) enabling them to gain hands-on experiences in a high-tech lab setting. She loved her work and her coworkers and was passionate enough about it to continue working until a week before her passing. While attending the University of Iowa, she met her soul's companion and partner in life, Matt Kerr. They were married on August 9th, 1997. In 2002, after experiencing some cabin fever, they pinned a map to the wall, Melissa threw a dart behind her back, and fate landed them in Raleigh, NC. Ten years later they welcomed Jude Seunghyun Kerr into their lives, making their family complete. Jude has been the joy of their lives ever since.