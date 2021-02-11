Meinecke starts her second half-century at Forester Salon in Forest City

After 50 years of cutting and styling hair at Forester Salon in Forest City, Kathy Meinecke eagerly continues to help the clients she refers to as friends for as long as she’s able.
“I did my mom’s hair when I was growing up, taking a comb and redoing her style,” said Meinecke. “I like helping people look good and feel better about themselves. I always wanted to do this.”
Meinecke perfected her lifelong trade at LaJames College of Hairstyling in Mason City. Well qualified with more than five decades of on-the-job experience, she also knows genuinely caring about people is a trait of any good hair cutter or stylist.
She has developed close friendships with her co-workers and particularly her clients over the years.
“There are special relationships where I’ve truly become friends with clients and even their families,” said Meinecke. “I’ve been invited to their kids’ graduations and weddings. Little did I know when I started just how close you get to clients and how much they confide in you. They become like family and I always respect their confidence in me.”
The plaque that Forester Salon owner and operator Sue Byro presented Meinecke for 50 years of service reads: “Kathy, in this chair, we laughed loud, we cried together, we loved big, we prayed hard since November 30, 1970.”
Meinecke has only had two supervisors over those 50 years – Joyce Goranson when she started and Byro, who bought the salon and took its helm on November 1, 1997.
Byro has worked with Meinecke for 36 years with both of them having worked for Goranson previously. In contrast, Meinecke said she counts about 46 co-workers who have come and gone from the Forester Salon during the time she has worked there.
“She’s always looking out for everybody else,” said Byro. “She is definitely dedicated to the team, really caring, and considerate of others. She has always been there for me and does anything to help. It’s all about serving our customers and making sure everything is right. She has that personal connection with customers.”
Byro cited Meinecke coming to work after taking a spill last fall as one example of her dedication. Later that day, it was determined her ankle was broken, which kept her from work until recently. Meinecke offered to stay at work long enough to provide coverage even though her ankle started swelling, throbbing, and needing to be elevated.
“That’s how kind she is and how very considerate of others she is,” said Byro. “That’s Kathy.”
Meinecke lamented that her injury occurred the week before her 50-year milestone. Although she still received the plaque, flowers and cards with well wishes, she missed an opportunity for timely celebration with her co-workers. She said she still plans to do something to celebrate her five decades with her Forester family once her ankle has had a little more time to heal and COVID-19 eases.
“My ankle is coming along,” said Meinecke. “I lost the crutches, but still wear the boot when I’m on my feet. The lady whose hair I was doing the day my ankle was hurting sent me a thank you card. We didn’t know my ankle was broken at the time.”
She noted that there were 10 stylists at the Forester Salon when she started working there in 1970. It was not uncommon to wait for dryers and sinks during that era when shampoos sets were common.
She said a big change over the years is more men coming to salon stylists as more and more traditional barbershops are no longer in business. She said another big change is many clients only coming in about every six weeks for a haircut when she used to see many customers weekly.
Due to COVID-19, some customers have stayed away even longer. She misses the more regular contact with her clients, but is glad to be back at work because “laughing and spending time with others makes life fun.”
Her husband, Don, worked at Winnebago Industries for 35 years before retiring a year ago due to medical concerns. Meinecke said he loved going to work every day just like her and she is grateful for every day she can continue working. They have two children, Christopher and Jennifer, who both live in Colorado. Christopher runs an upholstery business and Jennifer works for a counseling firm. Jennifer and her husband, George Baker, have two children.
“I really enjoy the people and what I’m doing,” said Meinecke. “I am blessed to be around such nice people. I want to keep doing this. I really miss my people when I’m not here.”
Based on the many cards and well wishes she received after her recent injury, her customers feel the same.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.