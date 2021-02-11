Meinecke starts her second half-century at Forester Salon in Forest City

Meinecke has only had two supervisors over those 50 years – Joyce Goranson when she started and Byro, who bought the salon and took its helm on November 1, 1997.

Byro has worked with Meinecke for 36 years with both of them having worked for Goranson previously. In contrast, Meinecke said she counts about 46 co-workers who have come and gone from the Forester Salon during the time she has worked there.

“She’s always looking out for everybody else,” said Byro. “She is definitely dedicated to the team, really caring, and considerate of others. She has always been there for me and does anything to help. It’s all about serving our customers and making sure everything is right. She has that personal connection with customers.”

Byro cited Meinecke coming to work after taking a spill last fall as one example of her dedication. Later that day, it was determined her ankle was broken, which kept her from work until recently. Meinecke offered to stay at work long enough to provide coverage even though her ankle started swelling, throbbing, and needing to be elevated.

“That’s how kind she is and how very considerate of others she is,” said Byro. “That’s Kathy.”