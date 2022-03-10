Meinders to surpass decade as Winnebago County engineer, agree on contract

Winnebago County's Scott Meinders is approaching his 10-year anniversary as county engineer. On March 8, he negotiated and appears to have reached a new contract agreement with county supervisors.

Supervisor chair Susan Smith said she would agree with 9 percent salary increase for the position. Supervisors Terry Durby and Bill Jensvold agreed as did Meinders. Although not official, the plan is to have the contract approval on the agenda for approval at an upcoming meeting.

“I can’t believe it’s been that long already," Meinders said. "Now, with staff that I’ve had the opportunity to hire, I think we’re more flexible and accommodating to the public. I think our communication from top to bottom is improving, our budget and fund balances are healthy, and we have a solid 5- and 10-year plan. I look forward to many more years here.”

Meinders' current annual salary is listed as $102,673 after 4 percent salary increase last year, which does not put Winnebago County's engineer position in line with a number of other counties of similar size.

“It’s obvious you’re at the lower end,” said Jensvold.

Meinders said the salary range for counties of similar size is currently about $112,000-$118,000. Hancock County is current paying about $112,000 could be paying about $118,000 next fiscal year for its county engineer position held by Jeremy Purvis, according to Meinders. Larger and more populated Kossuth County pays about 131,000.

Engineers can also be hard to find currently, especially for small, rural counties of similar size to Winnebago and Hancock Counties. Meinders is fully certified for testing concrete and asphalt and can often be found working in the field.

New secondary roads hire

Meinders also announced that Marcus Jensen has been named assistant maintenance superintendent of the secondary roads department. Jensen has primarily been working from the Lake Mills maintenance shop.

“We’ll challenge Marcus a little bit and Ethan (Schutter, maintenance superintendent) will be out of the office on vacation for a week, so Marcus will assume those responsibilities while he’s gone," Meinders said. "We’ll take that time to spend some time in the office too and talk about things. He was in the office last week talking about projects and things coming up, so I’m excited about that.”

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

