Mehmen playing positive role in community as new Britt police officer

Mehmen is finishing up field training and expects to attend the police academy next month. He has been patrolling on his own for a couple of weeks, but still has some restrictions – such as sobriety cases – until he graduates from the academy.

In the academy, Mehmen will be working with responsibilities including emergency vehicle training and learning the department systems. This is also where he will be studying criminal law more in-depth.

Along with Mehmen, the department will also be introducing a new squad car, and it is the only of its kind in the surrounding areas.

This 2021 Ford Police Interceptor is a hybrid model, allowing for power while also burning less gas for a more eco-friendly impact. The department hopes to have the car on the road this summer.

Last year, the department purchased the 2020 Ford F-150 Pursuit Package, making it the first truck the department has owned.

“It works great in the winter time,” Anderson said. “Especially when the counties are tied up on various calls and there’s a stranded motorist or something out in the county and we are the closest vehicle. The ability to have a truck helps out with us being able to get there.”