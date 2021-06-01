 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Megan Mooberry named to dean's list
0 comments

Megan Mooberry named to dean's list

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D., has named Megan Mooberry of Osage to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.

Students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester are eligible for the dean’s list.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News