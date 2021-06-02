MCSA National Championship to be hosted in Clear Lake

The Midwest Collegiate Sailing Association is hosting its National Championship event in Clear Lake later this month. The event will also serve as the 50th-anniversary celebration of the MCSA.

This is the fifth time the MCSA has held their national championship event in Clear Lake, the most recent being in 2013.

MCSA National Championship event organizer and Clear Lake Yacht Club member Dan Allen said Clear Lake was an easy choice.

“Clear Lake was a very likable choice for everyone,” Allen said. “The events we’ve put on in the past (at Clear Lake) have been stellar. We’ve just had rave reviews about them.”

The Clear Lake Yacht Club is organizing the event, and all races will be held on the east end of Clear Lake near the Clear Lake Yacht Club offices.

The MCSA will put on seven races with expectations that over 100 sailboats will participate over the weekend. After the seven races, the MCSA will announce the award winners, including the new national champion.

The event is scheduled to occur between June 24-27, with the first race scheduled for the morning of June 25.

Allen said the event will be a great time not just for participants but for Clear Lake community members.