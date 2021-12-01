MCRHC hires new senior director of clinics

Mitchell County Regional Health Center (MCRHC) is pleased to welcome Teresa Stitts as its new Senior Director of Physician Hospital Organization (PHO) Clinics.

Prior to joining MCRHC, Stitts held several positions of progressive leadership in healthcare, most recently as Clinic Manager at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City. She began her career as a Certified Medical Assistant more than 10 years ago. In her new role, she will supervise MCRHC Clinics in Osage, Riceville and St. Ansgar.

“Teresa has the experience to position our clinics for growth, while keeping operations focused on personalized care for our patients,” said Shelly Russell, MCRHC CEO. “She’s a terrific addition to our leadership team.”

Stitts graduated from Kaplan University and holds a Master of Healthcare Administration degree from Purdue University Global. She joined MCRHC in November.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0