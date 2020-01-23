Yang talks universal basic income in Osage appearance

“We have to make the machines work for us than thinking we all work for the machine,” he said.

Yang said the idea behind the UBI is for Americans to get their “tiny fair share” from every Amazon online sale or Google search.

When he asked people in the audience how they would spend their UBI dividend, replies included groceries and paying off debt.

Yang said in most cases that money would circulate locally to make communities stronger and more vibrant.

Yang said after the event that the UBI would encourage people to start their own businesses.

He also said it would create jobs because existing local businesses will have to hire more people to keep up with the demand as people are able to increase their spending.

In addition, the extra money that families have to spend each month would circulate to local non-profits and religious organizations, according to Yang.

He said the country does need to invest in infrastructure and projects that create new jobs, but “we all know the government is a highly imperfect administrator of ways to employ a vast, vast number of Americans. We would be much better off if we put resources into our hands and build a trickle-up economy rather than count on the government to do it from the top down.”

