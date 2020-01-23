Yang talks universal basic income in Osage appearance

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang tried his hand at throwing axes at a target in the back room of Limestone Brewers in Osage on Wednesday.
He also told a crowd of nearly 70 people gathered at the pub about how he wants to take an axe to the idea that “if your value is no longer positive in the marketplace, you have no value.”
“We all have intrinsic value,” Yang said.
Parents who stay home to take care of their kids, those who act as caregivers for ailing loved ones, volunteers and activists, and 95 percent of all artists are considered to have zero value in the marketplace despite the important work they do, according to Yang.
Also, more and more jobs are being lost due to factors such as automation, he said, noting retraining programs have proved to be unsuccessful.
That’s why Yang is proposing a universal basic income of $1,000 a month for all American adults. Current welfare and social program beneficiaries would be given a choice between their current benefits or the UBI.
The UBI would be paid through a tax on the production of goods or services a business produces, according to Yang.
He noted some large corporations such as Amazon are currently paying nothing in taxes despite their huge profits.
“We have to make the machines work for us than thinking we all work for the machine,” he said.
Yang said the idea behind the UBI is for Americans to get their “tiny fair share” from every Amazon online sale or Google search.
When he asked people in the audience how they would spend their UBI dividend, replies included groceries and paying off debt.
Yang said in most cases that money would circulate locally to make communities stronger and more vibrant.
Yang said after the event that the UBI would encourage people to start their own businesses.
He also said it would create jobs because existing local businesses will have to hire more people to keep up with the demand as people are able to increase their spending.
In addition, the extra money that families have to spend each month would circulate to local non-profits and religious organizations, according to Yang.
He said the country does need to invest in infrastructure and projects that create new jobs, but “we all know the government is a highly imperfect administrator of ways to employ a vast, vast number of Americans. We would be much better off if we put resources into our hands and build a trickle-up economy rather than count on the government to do it from the top down.”