While it’s commonly believed that wild hogs can’t survive in extremely cold climates, it’s been discovered they resourcefully burrow into snowbanks, which provides insulation for the hairy, thick-skinned animals.

Sounders have been detected in northern states. Wild hog population have reportedly spread from 17 to 39 states in the past 30 years. Canada has a sizable population of wild hogs, and Australia’s population is over 23 million that covers nearly half the continent.

There are over six million Russian Boars and feral pigs in the U.S., with half the population found in southern states. The current problem is the rapid population growth of the species, which is smaller than domestic hogs, though they can grow to weigh 200 pounds or more. Young females breed at seven to 12 months of age and produce two litters of four to 12 piglets each year.

Other problems associated with wild hogs are their ability to adapt to surroundings. If hunted, animals become nocturnal or escape an area traveling distances of 60 miles or more. They forage over large areas and destroy wildlife, eating small fowl, eggs, frogs, turtles, and demolish crops and grasslands as they burrow for roots to eat. They can do great damage to an auto when hit, and have damaged aircraft on the ground.