Week 4 football roundup: Newman claims 2OT thriller over St. Ansgar

Game of the year?

Through four weeks of the season in Class A, Newman Catholic and St. Ansgar are the potential early front-runners for that title.

The Knights rallied down seven points at the half and scored the game-winning touchdown in the second overtime to triumph over the Saints 45-43 in 2OT on Friday night at Newman Catholic High School in Class A District 2 action.

It gives Newman (3-1, 1-1 District 2) its second straight victory over St. Ansgar, the first time that has happened since winning in 2009 and 2010. It was a back and forth affair all night.

Both sides scored in the opening quarter, then the Saints (2-2, 2-1) found the end zone twice in the second to take a 21-14 lead. The Knights scored twice in the third to double up their opponents scoring and the game was tied at 29 after 36 minutes.

After a scoreless fourth, overtime would decide the winner. St. Ansgar and Newman scored a touchdown and converted a two-point conversion in the first OT period. The Saints couldn't get their two-point try over the goal line and the Knights did, sending them into euphoria.

No stats for Newman were published online. St. Ansgar was paced by Tate Mayer running for 172 yards and four touchdowns. Connor King and Mason Bissen each added a score on 188 combined yards.

Football

Webster City 49, Mason City 14: The Lynx used a punishing ground attack to stymie the Riverhawks in the final non-district contest of the season for both sides on Friday night in Webster City.

Junior fullback Jaxon Cherry ran for 247 yards and four scores as Webster City scored 21 straight points in the second quarter to take a 42-7 halftime cushion. Mason City (2-2) scored in the first and fourth frames.

Tavien Banks ran for a 9-yard score and the Riverhawks also had a punt return for a touchdown. Kale Hobart threw for over 100 yards and Kaden Tyler hauled in two catches for 63 yards. They open district play next week for homecoming against Decorah.

Nevada 24, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 23: The Cubs staved off a fourth quarter rally from the Class 3A No. 9 Bulldogs and triumphed on homecoming in the final non-district contest for both teams on Friday night at Cubs Stadium.

HD-CAL (3-1) was down 24-14 entering the fourth quarter and scored nine points to creep to within one. It couldn't generate the go-ahead score to stay unbeaten on the year.

Tony Valenzuela brought back a 95-yard kickoff return for a score for the Bulldogs. Gavin Meader was 17-of-22 for 171 yards and a score. Their rushing attack was held to 77 yards on 21 carries.

Decorah 28, Charles City 0: The Comets were shutout for the first time this season as the Vikings snared a homecoming victory on Friday night.

No score by quarters were published online. No stats by Charles City (0-4) were published online. It opens district play at home against Hampton-Dumont-CAL.

Crestwood 36, Forest City 21: Twenty-two points over the second and third quarters allowed the Cadets to create a cushion and hold on for a Class 2A District 3 victory over the Indians in Forest City on Friday.

After being tied at seven after the opening 12 minutes, Crestwood scored twice in the second to take a two-score lead. Indians (1-3, 0-1 District 3) tailback Sam Klaassen plunged for a 9-yard TD to make it a 21-14 contest in the third.

The Cadets added two additional scores to make it 36-14 and they iced it from that point on. Forest City's Kellen Moore had 13.5 tackles and 42 receiving yards from sophomore QB Ty Dillavou. Andy Olson rushed for 61 yards.

New Hampton 35, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0: The Cardinals were shutout for the second time in four weeks as the Class 2A No. 7 Chickasaws opened Class 2A District 3 action with a victory on Friday.

GHV (0-4, 0-1 District 3) fell behind by two touchdowns early and could never dig out of the hole. New Hampton added a score in the second quarter and two more in the third to begin the running clock.

Cardinals quarterback Lane Gayken and receiver Drew Britson connected seven times for 77 yards. A.J. Tusha rushed for 20 yards on five carries while Jake Formanek and Ben Fox each had a sack and a tackle for loss.

Central Springs 36, East Marshall 21: Down by two touchdowns in the opening quarter, the Panthers rallied with 29 unanswered points to nab a homecoming victory on Friday night over the Mustangs to open Class 1A District 3 action.

It marks the first time since 2020 that Central Springs (2-2, 1-0 District 3) has won multiple games in a season. It scored 19 points in the second quarter to take a five-point halftime lead then added 10 points in the fourth to seal the victory.

No stats for the Panthers were published online.

West Bend-Mallard 57, Northwood-Kensett 6: The Vikings were shutout until the very end, but the Wolverines had a big enough cushion to claim an 8-Player District 2 win on Friday night.

Twenty points were scored by West-Bend in the first quarter and it sent the game into a running clock after a 22-point outburst in the second. Northwood-Kensett (1-3, 0-3 District 2) scored a fourth quarter TD to avoid the shutout.

It has put up a grand total of 12 points over the last three weeks. Sophomore Colby Eskildsen completed 14 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown pass to classmate Kooper Julseth. Dante Sims had 33 rushing yards for the Vikings.

Turkey Valley 62, Riceville 14: The Wildcats scored all of their points in the first quarter, then didn't find the end zone for the remainder of the night as the Trojans claimed an 8-Player District 3 victory on Friday night.

Riceville (0-5, 0-3 District 3) has been held to under 20 points in three of its last for matchups. Turkey Valley led 30-14 heading into the second and it piled up 26 points to lead 56-14 at the half.

No stats for the Wildcats were published online.

North Union 44, Lake Mills 20: The Warriors rebounded from their first loss of the season with a Class A District 2 triumph over the Bulldogs on Friday night at home.

It was a 14-6 lead for North Union after the first quarter. Its lead increased to two scores heading into the locker room and then a third quarter score proved to be the backbreaker. Lake Mills (0-4, 0-2 District 2) scored in three of the four frames.

Beau Kaufman and Alex Mannes each had triple digit rushing yards on 54 combined carries. Hayden Helgeson tossed for two touchdowns, one to Mannes and one to Colin Schmidt, on four completions. The Bulldogs recovered two fumbles, but generated just one tackle for loss and zero sacks.

West Hancock 59, West Fork 0: The Class A top-ranked Eagles pushed their winning streak to 17 games and posted their first shutout of the year with a Class A District 2 victory over the Warhawks in Sheffield.

At least two touchdowns were scored by West Hancock (4-0, 2-0 District 2) in three of the four quarters. Rylan Barnes scored two rushing touchdowns while Jaxen Peterson, Pablo Calles, Evan Ford and Zephyr Jamtgaard had one each.

Peterson caught both passing scores from Mitchell Smith. Smith also recorded two sacks and two tackles for loss defensively. No stats for West Fork (0-4, 0-3) were published online.