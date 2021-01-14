 Skip to main content
Wearing masks still very important: Letter
Even though COVID vaccine is becoming available, there is still risk of exposing others.

Mitchell County’s positive COVID numbers are still too high for Nursing Home visits to resume.

Please wear a mask. Please practice social distancing. Please keep your gatherings small.

I would like my dad to be able to see his great grand kids, and for them to give him a hug and high five.

If you will not wear a mask for essential workers; wear one for the Veterans in the Nursing Homes.

This needs to includes all locations in Mitchell County!

Deb Freeman

