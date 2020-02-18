Walk: Tax Increment Financing explained

7. $250,000 to complete the Wapsi/Great Western Trail system that now by Minnesota law must connect to the Shooting Star Trail in Minnesota that will also connect to the Root River Trail at Lanesboro and the Blazing Star Trail in Albert Lea.

8. $100,000 used towards the purchase of the Robin’s Nest conservation area.

9. Over $3 million dollars granted to the Mitchell County Economic Development Commission for the Commercial/Industrial Incentive Program. Here an entrepreneur can obtain up to a $50,000 forgivable loan to build a new commercial or industrial venture valued at over $150,000.

Also, under this program, an individual can purchase a new speculative house and receive $20,000 for a one bedroom house, $25,000 for a two bedroom house and a maximum of $30,000 for a new three bedroom house. The idea behind this program is to encourage present homeowners to upgrade their present used house for a new house, thus making used houses in the $90,000 to $160,000 range available as possible starter houses, thus attracting and keeping our youth here in Mitchell County. Under both of these programs, the property tax base is increased and thus, for housing, in 12 years, the new house will have paid the equivalent back to the taxing bodies what it received in assistance.