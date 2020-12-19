Walk: Stagnation hurts us all, so look forward, Mitchell County

An open letter to the voters of Mitchell County:
I want to take the time to “Thank” the 2nd Supervisor District for allowing me to serve you and all of Mitchell County these past 20 years. I had many positive accomplishments but more needs to be addressed.
During my tenure, economic development incentives attracted Absolute Energy to Mitchell County not only creating 45 plus good paying jobs.
Valent Bio-Sciences also located in Mitchell County, has worked on environmental issues and appears to be conquering those issues and will be ready for a good expansion, thus providing over 100 good paying jobs while keeping our main streets and schools growing.
Due to my efforts, I was the individual who convinced Milk House Candles to relocate to St. Ansgar from Manly when there were no expansion opportunities presented in Manly.
There also were additional smaller commercial projects too numerous to mention during my tenure that have increased the tax base of Mitchell County.
The Board of Supervisors must remain highly active in Economic Development projects while willing to provide good incentives.
Under my leadership, I figured out how to utilize Tax Increment Financing (TIF) from our windfarms. This has the potential to bring in around $100 million dollars into the county to use in special projects, thus benefitting everyone, some directly and others indirectly.
TIF needs to be fully utilized for the long term benefit of Mitchell County.
Mitchell County cannot grow without new, affordable housing. Affordable housing is a priority of the State of Iowa. The Commercial Industrial Incentive Program of which housing is a part, not only grows our housing stock, but the property taxes paid by the new houses return substantial tax revenue to the various taxing bodies over and over again during the life of the house.
This program not only pays for itself through property tax dollars paid by the new houses, the program is a long term tax revenue source for decades to come. Mitchell County has the TIF tools to continue the housing incentive program. Some of our industries desperately need good talented employees and employees need local housing.
Back in 2000 when I was first elected, Mitchell County did not have an Economic Development Commission. I assisted Cheryl Jahnel in establishing one of the best forward thinking commissions in the State of Iowa. Continuing this commission is vital to the growth of our county.
We cannot ignore County Conservation. Growth requires many recreational opportunities, which the MCCB has been and must continue to provide. The new BOS should not overlook opportunities here.
It is imperative the new BOS attempts to bring our county together, trying to assist in all aspects of the county. The BOS cannot please everyone all of the time, but it must work diligently to make improvements, long term improvements as opportunities present themselves.
In closing, I will explain to the new Supervisors-elect, as well as the one incumbent, winning the election was the easy part of the process. Governing effectively and efficiently will be the hard part.
The future will have added challenges as sales tax revenues have declined as well as gas tax revenues. There are remedies for these declines. The future will require continued “thinking outside of the box” to be progressive. Stagnation hurts us all.
May God richly bless Mitchell County and all of its industrious citizens!
