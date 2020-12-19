Walk: Stagnation hurts us all, so look forward, Mitchell County

TIF needs to be fully utilized for the long term benefit of Mitchell County.

Mitchell County cannot grow without new, affordable housing. Affordable housing is a priority of the State of Iowa. The Commercial Industrial Incentive Program of which housing is a part, not only grows our housing stock, but the property taxes paid by the new houses return substantial tax revenue to the various taxing bodies over and over again during the life of the house.

This program not only pays for itself through property tax dollars paid by the new houses, the program is a long term tax revenue source for decades to come. Mitchell County has the TIF tools to continue the housing incentive program. Some of our industries desperately need good talented employees and employees need local housing.

Back in 2000 when I was first elected, Mitchell County did not have an Economic Development Commission. I assisted Cheryl Jahnel in establishing one of the best forward thinking commissions in the State of Iowa. Continuing this commission is vital to the growth of our county.

We cannot ignore County Conservation. Growth requires many recreational opportunities, which the MCCB has been and must continue to provide. The new BOS should not overlook opportunities here.