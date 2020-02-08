Vote yes on the NIACC referendum on March 3: Letter

As educational leaders in the NIACC region, we know firsthand the positive economic impact North Iowa Area Community College has in our communities each year. NIACC has been an integral part of the community since it opened in 1918 and now it's our turn to be there for them.
NIACC serves as a catalyst to promote new job creation in North Iowa and works collaboratively with local employers to meet their customized training needs. NIACC educates future graduates for professional work and provides assistance to residents who want to earn more. In fact, experts estimate that there is a 10.4% return on every dollar invested in NIACC. This translates into larger contributions to our tax base, greater consumer spending power and more revenue for local businesses.
35% of all North Iowa high school graduates attend NIACC. Over 80% of NIACC graduates live, work and pay taxes in Iowa. NIACC consistently enrolls new students from every county in North Iowa. These students choose from one of 45 academic programs, graduate and enter the workforce, or enroll in a four-year college in our area to continue their education.
Please join us in casting a yes vote for NIACC's bond levy on March 3, 2020. A homeowner with property assessed at $100,000 will pay approximately 85 cents per month, or $10.17 per year, toward NIACC's fund to replace, repair and upgrade college buildings and technology.
NIACC turned 100 years old this year, and this bond levy -- the first request of its kind in its history -- will ensure the future for thousands of North Iowa residents who are service by NIACC every year.
Barb Schwamman, Osage; Dave Versteeg, Mason City; Keith Turner, RRMR; Steve Ward, Central Springs; Todd Lettow, Hampton Dumont & CAL; Chad Kohagen, Lake Mills; Doug Gee, Clear Lake; Mike Fisher, Charles City; Tyler Williams, Garner Hayfield Ventura; Dan Frazier, Belmond-Klemme; Joe Erickson, North Iowa; Mike Kruger, West Fork; Mike Crozier, Northwood-Kensett & St. Ansgar; Darwin Lehmann, Forest City; Joel Foster, North Butler; Sam Miller, Central Rivers AEA.