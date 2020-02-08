Vote yes on the NIACC referendum on March 3: Letter

As educational leaders in the NIACC region, we know firsthand the positive economic impact North Iowa Area Community College has in our communities each year. NIACC has been an integral part of the community since it opened in 1918 and now it's our turn to be there for them.

NIACC serves as a catalyst to promote new job creation in North Iowa and works collaboratively with local employers to meet their customized training needs. NIACC educates future graduates for professional work and provides assistance to residents who want to earn more. In fact, experts estimate that there is a 10.4% return on every dollar invested in NIACC. This translates into larger contributions to our tax base, greater consumer spending power and more revenue for local businesses.

35% of all North Iowa high school graduates attend NIACC. Over 80% of NIACC graduates live, work and pay taxes in Iowa. NIACC consistently enrolls new students from every county in North Iowa. These students choose from one of 45 academic programs, graduate and enter the workforce, or enroll in a four-year college in our area to continue their education.