Volunteer firefighters answer rash of recent calls

Something other than spring showers was in the air in April in Osage.

"We didn’t have any calls in February, six in March, and then eleven calls in April,” said Osage Fire Chief Kurt Angell, who stated that two of the calls were linked to traffic accidents.

Angell stated other calls during the month of April involved burning in rural areas that got out of hand, a malfunction in an alarm system, the department assisting in putting out an house fire that could have been serious, and helping put out a fire caused by a dust explosion in a commercial drying system.

While Angell could not see a pattern in the 17 calls during the month and a half period, he did state that residents in the fire district can help reduce calls by using some practical measures.

“Whoever is going to burn a pile, ditch, or pasture needs to call the sheriff department and notify them that it is a controlled burn so we don’t get called to respond,” said Angell. “These days, people who are just driving by a fire will use their cell phone and call it in.