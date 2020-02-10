Vintage fashion show raises funds for St. Ansgar heritage group

Niky Lewis, left, and Kari Meyer, right, worked behind the bar at the South Square Salon during Heritage Day in St. Ansgar on Feb. 8.
Pictured from left are Stella DeMaris, 8, dressed as a 1920s flapper; Olivia DeMaris, 11, wearing a cheerleader outfit from the 1950s; and Hazel DeMaris, 5, dressed as a little girl from the early 1900s. All three girls were among the models for the Heritage Day Fashion Show on Feb. 8 in St. Ansgar.
Larry Crilly dressed as an English policeman, or “bobby,” for Heritage Day 2020 in St. Ansgar on Feb. 8.
Don Ask and Lynn Mouw dressed as a stylish couple from the early 1910s for the Heritage Day Fashion Show in St. Ansgar.
Sharon Sayles was one of the models for the Heritage Day Fashion Show in St. Ansgar on Feb. 8.
ST. ANSGAR – Heritage Day 2020 featured flappers, ladies in hoop skirts, and even a few 1930s gangsters.
The fashion show and luncheon on Feb. 8 raised funds for the St. Ansgar Heritage Association Museum and The History Center at South Square.
“It was awesome,” said Lynn Mouw, Heritage Day organizer. “We are getting such great reviews. Everyone just had a ball.”
The luncheon at South Square was followed by a vintage fashion show with local residents modeling attire from the Victorian era through the 1960s.
St. Ansgar High School graduate Cheryl Rosenberg Gruis provided the fashions. She did most of the sewing herself from patterns.
KIMT news anchor Raquel Hellman, was the MC for the fashion show. The narration included details about national and local history in addition to descriptions of the outfits.
The Forte Milers Barbershop Chorus and “The Piano Man” Sam Crosser provided the entertainment for the event.
