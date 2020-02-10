Vintage fashion show raises funds for St. Ansgar heritage group

ST. ANSGAR – Heritage Day 2020 featured flappers, ladies in hoop skirts, and even a few 1930s gangsters.

The fashion show and luncheon on Feb. 8 raised funds for the St. Ansgar Heritage Association Museum and The History Center at South Square.

“It was awesome,” said Lynn Mouw, Heritage Day organizer. “We are getting such great reviews. Everyone just had a ball.”

The luncheon at South Square was followed by a vintage fashion show with local residents modeling attire from the Victorian era through the 1960s.

St. Ansgar High School graduate Cheryl Rosenberg Gruis provided the fashions. She did most of the sewing herself from patterns.

KIMT news anchor Raquel Hellman, was the MC for the fashion show. The narration included details about national and local history in addition to descriptions of the outfits.

The Forte Milers Barbershop Chorus and “The Piano Man” Sam Crosser provided the entertainment for the event.

