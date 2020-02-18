Valentine's Day lunch celebrated with fifth-graders at American Legion
0 comments

Valentine's Day lunch celebrated with fifth-graders at American Legion

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A sweetheart of a lunch was served this week to some Osage fifth-graders and their adult guests.

The group of 57 fifth-graders gathered at the American Legion in Osage on Friday with 10 adults, where a festive lunch was served.

Valentine's Day dinner

Parents decorated, set up and served the luncheon. Parents donated all the party ware, food and table favors. Students dressed up and used etiquette and proper manners.

They learned the history of Valentine's Day, tie tying  and proper manners.

This was the fifth year for the event.

Valentine's Day Dinner

1 of 11
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News