Valentine's Day lunch celebrated with fifth-graders at American Legion

A sweetheart of a lunch was served this week to some Osage fifth-graders and their adult guests.

The group of 57 fifth-graders gathered at the American Legion in Osage on Friday with 10 adults, where a festive lunch was served.

Parents decorated, set up and served the luncheon. Parents donated all the party ware, food and table favors. Students dressed up and used etiquette and proper manners.

They learned the history of Valentine's Day, tie tying and proper manners.

This was the fifth year for the event.

