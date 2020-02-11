You are the owner of this article.
Trump needs to rein in EPA: Letter
Trump needs to rein in EPA: Letter

Recently, a federal court confirmed what we all knew to be true – the EPA abused its power in handing out Renewable Fuel Standard exemptions to three petroleum refiners. It’s just further proof that the EPA has been giving Big Oil companies a free lunch at the expense of farmers and biofuel producers. These unlawful exemptions are yet another reason why President Trump must rein in the out-of-control EPA. We shouldn’t have to wait on the courts to overturn dozens of exemptions – a process that could last years.

For far too long, the Renewable Fuel Standard has been undermined by Washington bureaucrats who play to the interests of big oil companies. Because of this, farmers and ethanol producers here in Iowa have suffered the brunt of the demand destruction. Plummeting demand for ethanol has had a real impact on rural Americans who cannot afford to watch farm profits drop and biofuel plants close. It’s on President Trump to insist that the EPA uphold the law.

Chris Edgington, farmer in Mitchell County

