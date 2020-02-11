Trump needs to rein in EPA: Letter

Recently, a federal court confirmed what we all knew to be true – the EPA abused its power in handing out Renewable Fuel Standard exemptions to three petroleum refiners. It’s just further proof that the EPA has been giving Big Oil companies a free lunch at the expense of farmers and biofuel producers. These unlawful exemptions are yet another reason why President Trump must rein in the out-of-control EPA. We shouldn’t have to wait on the courts to overturn dozens of exemptions – a process that could last years.