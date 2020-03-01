Trivia: Fun – and sometimes, frustration -- on a cold winter night

The popularity of trivia nights is going strong, and why not? They are fun -- if not frustrating.
That was true recently at the Cedar River Complex Events Center in Osage, where about 70 gathered to answer the questions posed by trivia quizmaster Chad Sundermeyer of Mason City.
Teams of six players hustled in from the weekend cold, shedding coats and gloves before gathering drinks and snacks to help bolster their spirits before settling in. What followed was an hour and a half of whispered collaborations, eye-rolling, head slapping – and lots of laughter. There were six rounds of three questions each to ponder, in categories ranging from government and movies, to advertising and sports.
Sundermeyer greeted the trivia contestants a few minutes before the start of the event; circulating, chatting and making sure everyone understood the rules. In addition to just answering questions, there is a strategic point system to consider. Team members are given a point range, along with the responsibility to assign a high value to an answer you think you’ve answered correctly – or a low value to one you haven’t. You just hope you haven’t reversed the two.
Laughter and groans were common responses to Sundermeyer’s queries, such as when he asked: of actors George Clooney, Will Smith, Robert Downey Jr., and Mark Wahlberg, who of the four is taller than 6 feet and who of the four is shorter? (Only Will Smith is taller.)
Or: FEMA is an acronym for what? (Federal Emergency Management Agency.)
Or: What offers better hydration, water or milk? (Milk.)
You have free articles remaining.
“Why do we come?” said Derek Mauser who, with his wife Renae, has participated – and won – previous trivia battles. “I suppose it’s just something different than just standing in a bar, or sitting in a restaurant. We have a good time.”
The Mausers, along with George and Larissa Weber, and Bridget and Ryan Klapperich -- the “Trash Pandas” team – placed on top, and took home prizes of Milkhouse Candles and bragging rights at the end of the night.
CRC Marketing Manager Sarah Gerbig said she will continue to plan for the occasional trivia nights. The Events Center is a popular and busy venue for wedding receptions and other events, so only a couple of trivia nights are planned in the winter.
“My husband and I had attended some trivia nights and thought it would be fun to bring them here,” she said. “People came out right away; we usually have 10-12 teams.”
Limestone Brewers in Osage also conducts trivia nights.
Sundermeyer works hard even before the first question is asked. He estimated that it takes about 10 hours to formulate and verify the questions he’ll ask during just one event. The decision to ask a particular question comes from past experience with contests, his knowledge of current events and an almost inherent “feel” for what makes a good question.
“You have to make them challenging – but you can’t make them too hard, either,” he said. “You don’t want to frustrate people all night; you want them to have fun.”
The trivia work has kept Sundermeyer busy; in addition to the Osage events, he has been the quizmaster at Mason City Brewing which has free trivia nights on Wednesday and Thursday evenings. He agreed that at the center of the popular trivia wave is simply a fun game that everyone can participate in.
“Look at (the game show) ‘Jeopardy!’” he said. “Everyone watches it; people love it.”