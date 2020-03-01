Trivia: Fun – and sometimes, frustration -- on a cold winter night

The popularity of trivia nights is going strong, and why not? They are fun -- if not frustrating.

That was true recently at the Cedar River Complex Events Center in Osage, where about 70 gathered to answer the questions posed by trivia quizmaster Chad Sundermeyer of Mason City.

Teams of six players hustled in from the weekend cold, shedding coats and gloves before gathering drinks and snacks to help bolster their spirits before settling in. What followed was an hour and a half of whispered collaborations, eye-rolling, head slapping – and lots of laughter. There were six rounds of three questions each to ponder, in categories ranging from government and movies, to advertising and sports.

Sundermeyer greeted the trivia contestants a few minutes before the start of the event; circulating, chatting and making sure everyone understood the rules. In addition to just answering questions, there is a strategic point system to consider. Team members are given a point range, along with the responsibility to assign a high value to an answer you think you’ve answered correctly – or a low value to one you haven’t. You just hope you haven’t reversed the two.