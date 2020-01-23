Touring Concordia College Band, Osage HS band to host joint concert

The nationally recognized Concordia Band from Concordia College, Moorhead, Minnesota, will perform a joint concert with the Osage High School Concert Band, conducted by Jeff Kirkpatrick, at 7 p.m. Feb. 6, at Cedar River Complex, Krapek Family Fine Arts Center, 820 Sawyer Dr.

The concert is sponsored by the Osage High School Instrumental Music Department. Admission is open to the public; freewill donations will be accepted. For information contact jkirkpatrick@osage.k12.ia.us.

Each winter The Concordia Band tours regionally in the United States and internationally every four years.

Concordia College is a four-year liberal arts college of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America offering more than 50 majors, including 15 honors majors and 12 preprofessional programs.

