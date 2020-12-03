Thank you, Dr. Haganman: Letter

Dr. Haganman has been a huge part of this community for as long as I can remember.

Earlier this year, my mother-in-law had a major health issue that came up. I talked with Dr. Haganman prior to her coming in to see him and explained to him what I was seeing that had me really concerned.

Later that day, I found out she got sent over to Mercy in Mason City due to a major blood clot in her lungs, a Saddle PE that was within millimeters of killing her. Without him taking the time to actually listen to my concerns and to dig into what was going on she may have died.

THANK YOU DR HAGANMAN.

Dr. Haganman wants to help keep everyone safe. I don’t understand how bringing possible COVID patients into the clinic is helping anyone. Do you have negative pressure rooms or are you just circulating the air through the building?

Why does Mercy/Mayo test on an offsite building? Hmmm lets see, for patient safety in the actual facility. I work with COVID patient’s. I’ve dealt with the changes to policies and procedures. I’ve seen what the really sick look like and it's scary. So to think that you are testing in the clinic setting with healthy non-COVID patients is asinine.