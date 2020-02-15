Tally of Turtle Creek Wind Farm Project road damage: $746,152

County Engineer Rich Brumm presented the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors with an estimate of $746,152 for road damage caused by the Turtle Creek Wind Farm Project at the board's meeting last week.

The damages were incurred by heavy traffic on both gravel and hard surface roads during the construction phase of the Turtle Creek Wind Farm Project.

The company had asked Brumm for an estimate.

“It took a lot of time to develop an estimate, and I wanted to be fair with both parties,” said Brumm, who asked the supervisors’ approval to send the estimate. “I went through and viewed the pre-project videos of the roads and compared those videos with the current road conditions to determine the estimate.” He revealed some hard surface roads had cracked since the construction phase began, as well as some damage to graveled roads. The board approved that he submit the estimate.

Brumm also reported that on Feb. 6, at the annual Iowa Concrete Paving Association Workshop he was awarded an achievement award for having completed a 100 miles of concrete paving projects while serving as Engineer for both Mitchell and Worth counties. Only 11 other county engineers have ever been award this honor.