Tally of Turtle Creek Wind Farm Project road damage: $746,152

County Engineer Rich Brumm presented the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors with an estimate of $746,152 for road damage caused by the Turtle Creek Wind Farm Project at the board's meeting last week.
The damages were incurred by heavy traffic on both gravel and hard surface roads during the construction phase of the Turtle Creek Wind Farm Project.
The company had asked Brumm for an estimate.
“It took a lot of time to develop an estimate, and I wanted to be fair with both parties,” said Brumm, who asked the supervisors’ approval to send the estimate. “I went through and viewed the pre-project videos of the roads and compared those videos with the current road conditions to determine the estimate.” He revealed some hard surface roads had cracked since the construction phase began, as well as some damage to graveled roads. The board approved that he submit the estimate.
Brumm also reported that on Feb. 6, at the annual Iowa Concrete Paving Association Workshop he was awarded an achievement award for having completed a 100 miles of concrete paving projects while serving as Engineer for both Mitchell and Worth counties. Only 11 other county engineers have ever been award this honor.
“It was very humbling to receive this award,” said Brumm, “It was because of the funding both in Mitchell and Worth County that I was able to be honored with this award. I appreciate what you have done.
“This award isn’t just about me, it takes more than one person to get these things done," Brumm said later. "It took my staff and also funding to be able to achieve this.”
County Treasurer Shannon asked the Board to approve the 2020 wellness agreement for the county’s full-time employees, which includes a 5 percent discount that will save the county $38,754. The board approved the measure.
Mitchell to secure DNR grant
Supervisor Stan Walk reported to the board that he conferred with the Mitchell City Council asking if they would help the county to secure a DNR grant, which will help with costs in tearing down the old county home. The Mitchell Council has agreed to apply for the grant, and will have the property transferred to the town, if the grant is secured. The DNR grant is only available to cities with 5,000 or fewer residents. The property will then be transferred back to the county once the project is completed.
It was also noted that Tom Madden of SEH, has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the Airport Zoning Board of Adjustment.