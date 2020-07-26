Supervisors vote to amend county’s Urban Renewal Plan

County Attorney Mark Walk conferred with the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors on the issue of abandoning a right-of-way in Little Cedar during the July 21 Supervisor meeting.
A resident of the small town had asked that it be abandoned. Attorney Walk stated that he thinks it is in the county’s best interest to stay away from blanket abandonments and stated he has no problem with this request as long as the party uses their personal attorney to prepare documents, and then goes through the legal procedure to obtain an abandonment order.
Supervisor Stan Walk stated that the person seeking the Abandonment Order needs to consult with adjoining neighbors about the issue, prior to seeking an order.
County Engineer Rich Brumm brought the county’s recently hired assistant to the county engineer/technician. Jackson Knudson said he is looking forward to working in his new position. He currently resides in Freeborn County, but plans to move into the area in the near future.
A lengthy discussion arose during the public hearing that surrounded amending of county’s urban renewal plan. The amended areas include the Turtle Creek Windfarm, which is located in a rural area between Stacyville and St Ansgar.
In a letter, which was addressed to the supervisors, and read by Chairperson Barb Francis, Al Winters of Osage expressed his opposition to amending the current urban renewal plan. He encouraged current board members to wait until the new board members take office.
“Mitchell County already has the highest amount of property values dedicated to TIF of any county in Iowa. It’s time to pause the trend, and allow the new 5-member board the opportunity to assess the situation and determine the future use (if any) of TIF,” wrote Winters.
Economic Development Director Tony Stonecypher stated that if the measure isn’t passed this year, the county will miss out on 5 percent of the eligible funding. He later challenged one of Winter’s written statements which read, “Putting the turbines into Urban Renewal forces the county to take on debt, pay interest and fees that would not be necessary.”
Stonecypher stated that approving the urban renewal plan doesn’t mean the new TIF funding has to borrowed against, but if the windfarm is in an urban renewal area, funds are much easier accessed should a disaster occur. He cited that the county can borrow TIF funding for emergency response (disaster relief), economic development, and for debt reduction.
Supervisor Steve Smolik, who later voted against the amendment, said he believes taking the first step toward borrowing more TIF funding is costing the county money over a period of time. He cited the upfront costs and interest the county will have to pay on the borrowed funds.
“We could be using these funds for other things that aren’t being talked about,” said Smolik.
Supervisor Barb Francis told the attendees that she supported the amendment, but she wasn’t going to vote for any further TIF funding, instead leaving those decisions to the newly elected five-member board that will be seated in January.
Supervisor Stan Walk pointed out that TIF provides the county with more funding because the state is responsible to provide a backfill for schools, where the TIF area resides. He stated that much of the backfill funding comes from metropolitan areas.
After the public hearing was closed a vote on the amended urban renewal plan, and a second vote was conducted on an ordinance for the division of taxes that will be levied in the new amended area was taken. Both Francis and Walk voted “yes,” on both measures, while Smolik voted “no.”
During another conversation surrounding approval of Commercial Incentive Program Applications, Francis stated she was voting to approve the five applications amounting to $200,000, but she wants to see the current program changed to help more residents in the county.
She proposed that the Economic Development Committee look into providing funds to help residents who need help in updating and remolding their homes. Francis and Walk voted for the funding, and Smolik opposed it.
Jim Oberfoell of Osage was appointed to fill out a vacated term on the County’s Conservation Board.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!