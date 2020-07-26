Supervisors vote to amend county’s Urban Renewal Plan

Supervisor Barb Francis told the attendees that she supported the amendment, but she wasn’t going to vote for any further TIF funding, instead leaving those decisions to the newly elected five-member board that will be seated in January.

Supervisor Stan Walk pointed out that TIF provides the county with more funding because the state is responsible to provide a backfill for schools, where the TIF area resides. He stated that much of the backfill funding comes from metropolitan areas.

After the public hearing was closed a vote on the amended urban renewal plan, and a second vote was conducted on an ordinance for the division of taxes that will be levied in the new amended area was taken. Both Francis and Walk voted “yes,” on both measures, while Smolik voted “no.”

During another conversation surrounding approval of Commercial Incentive Program Applications, Francis stated she was voting to approve the five applications amounting to $200,000, but she wants to see the current program changed to help more residents in the county.

She proposed that the Economic Development Committee look into providing funds to help residents who need help in updating and remolding their homes. Francis and Walk voted for the funding, and Smolik opposed it.

Jim Oberfoell of Osage was appointed to fill out a vacated term on the County’s Conservation Board.

