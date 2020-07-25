Superintendent Schwamman's Return to Learn statement

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Osage Community School Board met at its regular July meeting last night (July 20). Much discussion was had around the Return To Learn Plan. The board decided to go with an 80-20 model that blends both face to face and online learning into student education. Families will have the following choices:

Option 1: Face-to-face learning Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. On Wednesday, all students will be home participating in required online continuous learning.

Option 2: If families choose not to attend in person, they may take part in daily required online learning. Please note this format will be very different from the spring.

Each Wednesday, staff will be working with individual students, small groups and connecting with our online families. In order to provide families with choice and meet the needs of our community, teachers will also be collaborating and planning to facilitate both face-to-face and online learning models.

We recognize the unique factors and circumstances in each home and are working on specifics and details of our plan to accommodate students and families. Registration information will be released next week. We will be using our JMC online process as in years past.

Although a decision was made, please realize this is a fluid and flexible situation, and is subject to change at any given point. Our full, comprehensive plan will be released no later than August 3rd as originally stated in May. I always appreciate your direct feedback and questions at bschwamman@osage.k12.ia.us and look forward to a successful 2020-21 school year.

Barb Schwamman is the superintendent of the Osage and Riceville school districts.

