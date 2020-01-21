December 9, 2019

Sunshine Circle met at the home of Dee and Jim Urbatsch, rural Osage, on Monday, December 9, 2019, for our annual Christmas dinner at 12:30 p.m. The meeting was postponed for half an hour due to snow. Four men were present including Jim Urbatsch, Joel Hanson, Mark Smith, and Stan Sprung. A delicious dinner was served and enjoyed by all. We had so much good food but missed Jean’s creamed onions.

President Dee Urbatsch called the meeting to order about 1:30 p.m. Seven members and Linda Hanson answered Roll Call. We missed Jean Biederman because of the weather and Kay Field who was out of town. The secretary’s report was approved as read and the treasurer's report was given. The men’s dinner collection of $25 will go to the Globe Gazette Cheer Fund.

Peggy and Linda Hanson again did the yearbooks. They are beautiful as usual with a kitty on the back cover this year. We also drew for our new Pollyanna’s. Pollyanna’s from 2019 were revealed and everyone was surprised to find out who had their name.

Terry and Stan Sprung will host the Jan. 13, 2020, meeting at their rural Plymouth home. Terry will furnish roast beef and mashed potatoes and Nadine Mathre offered to bring meat also.

Terry Sprung, secretary

