The St. Ansgar wrestling team was one point away from sweeping its matches Thursday night at home, defeating Rockford 63-18 and West Fork 52-12.
The Saints' only defeat came to West Hancock, 33-32.
Against Rockford, Derek Peterson, Mikhail Meyer, Lorne Isler, Preston Isler, Connor Springer, Sage Hulshizer, Collin Ubben, Mehki Tucker, Nathan Brumm, Tate Mayer and Matthew Hall each won their matches.
In the loss against West Hancock, Isler, Springer, Brumm, Tate Mayer, Hall and Peterson won their respective matches.
Against West Fork, Hall, Peterson, Isler, Springer, Hulshizer, Ubben, Brumm and Mayer won their matches.
