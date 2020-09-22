St. Ansgar volleyball wallops West Fork

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The St. Ansgar volleyball team had a dominant showing on Tuesday night at home against West Fork. The Saints beat the Warhawks in three straight sets.

The Saints gave up the most points allowed of any set in the first one, 25-10. West Fork struggled to get anything going and lost the next two sets, 25-6 and 25-7, respectively.

Senior Hali Anderson was on fire, dishing out 27 assists in the win. Senior Brooklyn Hackbart had 10 kills, senior Gracie Urbatsch had eight and senior Blayne Koster had seven to lead the Saints collectively. St. Ansgar is now 5-3 this season.

There were no additional stats available for West Fork. The Warhawks drop to 2-6 on the year.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

