 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Ansgar volleyball wallops West Fork
0 comments

St. Ansgar volleyball wallops West Fork

{{featured_button_text}}

The St. Ansgar volleyball team had a dominant showing on Tuesday night at home against West Fork. The Saints beat the Warhawks in three straight sets.

The Saints gave up the most points allowed of any set in the first one, 25-10. West Fork struggled to get anything going and lost the next two sets, 25-6 and 25-7, respectively.

Senior Hali Anderson was on fire, dishing out 27 assists in the win. Senior Brooklyn Hackbart had 10 kills, senior Gracie Urbatsch had eight and senior Blayne Koster had seven to lead the Saints collectively. St. Ansgar is now 5-3 this season.

There were no additional stats available for West Fork. The Warhawks drop to 2-6 on the year.

St. Ansgar logo

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Mr. Auto opens in Stacyville
News

Mr. Auto opens in Stacyville

Mr. Auto in Stacyville, which opened in June, is a one-stop shop where you can buy a used vehicle, arrange a payment plan for it and get it serviced.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News