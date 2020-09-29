St. Ansgar volleyball (Press News print)

Senior Blayne Koster had eight kills and senior Brooklyn Hackbart had seven in the win. Senior Hali Anderson had 20 of the Saints' 21 total assists. The Saints had 37 total digs. The Lions were led by senior Chelsey Holck, who had four kills. Junior Ashlyn Fread and senior Ali Maulsby each had seven assists in the loss.

Clarion-Goldfield-DOWS 2, St. Ansgar 1: The Saints lost their only match of the day to Clarion-Goldfield-DOWS. The final score of the match was 2-1.

The Cowgirls won 21-12 in set one and the Saints won 21-17 in set two. CGD took home the match victory with a 15-7 win in the final set. Anderson had 10 assists and Hackbart had five kills in the loss. The Saints finished with 25 digs and four aces.

St. Ansgar 2, Spencer 0: After a loss against the Cowgirls, St. Ansgar responded with a dominant 2-0 victory over Spencer. The scores of the two sets were 21-12 and 21-14, respectively. Senior Gracie Urbatsch had seven kills and Koster had six kills. Anderson had all 19 of St. Ansgar's assists.

St. Ansgar 2, Roland-Story 1: St. Ansgar went three sets with Roland-Story but ultimately won, 3-1. The Saints won the first set, 21-19 and the Norse won the second, 21-16. St. Ansgar took the match win with a 15-11 victory in the final set. Koster had six kills and Anderson had 16 assists in the win.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

