St. Ansgar team wins STEAM competition

St. Ansgar High School hosted -- and won -- the 2nd Annual Engineering Design Competition in conjunction with the Minnesota State Engineering Center on Feb. 17.
This event was the second official Engineering Design contest held in the state of Iowa.
The engineering competition encourages teamwork and out-of-the-box problem-solving while incorporating science and engineering coupled with creative thinking. This year’s theme was “Space Exploration,” and each team is assigned to complete a simple task using STEAM.
“The event appeals to both Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) and Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM) students,” said St. Ansgar High School Science teacher and event coordinator Devin Schwiesow. “It was an awesome day watching North Iowa’s best compete and entertain. Congrats to all the teams and a special thanks to all our judges & sponsors.”
Teams to make the finals were:
- Northwood-Kensett Team 1
- St. Ansgar Team 1
- Sumner-Fredericksburg Team 1
- Sumner- Fredericksburg Team 2
- West Hancock Team 1
- West Hancock Team 3
Award winners are:
1st place- St. Ansgar Team 1
2nd place- Sumner-Fredericksburg Team 1
3rd place- Northwood-Kensett Team 1
4th place- West Hancock Team 1
5th place- West Hancock Team 3
People’ Choice Award- Sumner-Fredericksburg Team 1 & St. Ansgar Team 1
Recycling Award (Everything but the Kitchen Sink)- Sumner-Fredericksburg 2
Theme Award- Sumner- Fredericksburg Team 1
The top four teams and the People’s choice award winner have the opportunity to compete in the Midwest Championships that will be hosted by the Minnesota Twins in early May. The winning team will be able to throw out the first pitch at a Twins game.