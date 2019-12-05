{{featured_button_text}}

The St. Ansgar girls basketball team held Central Springs to just three first-half points en route to a 49-22 victory on the road in its season opener.

The Saints took a 15-2 lead after the first period and never looked back. St. Ansgar held a 24-3 lead at the half.

Junior Hali Anderson led the Saints with a game-high 18 points and also chipped in six rebounds, while junior Gracie Urbatsch had 11 points. Junior Brooklyn Hackbart led the Saints with nine rebounds and chipped in nine points.

The Saints' stifling defense had 17 steals and held Central Springs to just 9-of-33 shots (27 percent), including 0-of-4 from 3-point range.

St. Ansgar next plays Friday at North Butler.

