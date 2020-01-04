St. Ansgar girls double up on Rockford

The St. Ansgar girls basketball team improved to 7-1 with a 59-25 home win Friday.
The Saints held Rockford to single digits scoring in each quarter, and held a 27-11 halftime lead.
Saints junior Hali Anderson led all scorers with 22 points, making four 3-pointers. She also led St. Ansgar with four assists and four steals on the night.
Junior Brooklyn Hackbart finished with 16 points oo 8 of 11 shooting, while junior Gracie Urbatsch grabbed 11 rebounds and made five of six free throws en route to scoring 11 points.
St. Ansgar is at Northwood-Kensett on Tuesday night.