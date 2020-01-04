You are the owner of this article.
St. Ansgar boys edge Rockford for third win
St. Ansgar boys edge Rockford for third win

The St. Ansgar boys basketball team picked up its third win of the season in a close 61-56 victory over Rockford on Friday at home.

After leading 37-18 at the end of the first half, the Saints (3-4) were outscored 38-24, holding onto a slim five-point lead to take the win.

Senior Erik Gerdts scored 20 points, hitting four 3-pointers and 4-5 free throws for the Saints.

Rockford junior Justice Jones scored 12 points, hitting 4-5 from the free throw line.

St. Ansgar will play at Northwood-Kensett on Tuesday.

St. Ansgar logo
