St. Ansgar boys edge Rockford for third win

The St. Ansgar boys basketball team picked up its third win of the season in a close 61-56 victory over Rockford on Friday at home.
After leading 37-18 at the end of the first half, the Saints (3-4) were outscored 38-24, holding onto a slim five-point lead to take the win.
You have free articles remaining.
Senior Erik Gerdts scored 20 points, hitting four 3-pointers and 4-5 free throws for the Saints.
Rockford junior Justice Jones scored 12 points, hitting 4-5 from the free throw line.
St. Ansgar will play at Northwood-Kensett on Tuesday.