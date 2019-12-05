A big third period propelled the St. Ansgar boys basketball team to a 50-42 victory over Central Springs in its season opener on the road.
After taking a two-point lead at halftime, the Saints opened things up in the third period, outscoring the Panthers 16-6 for the margin of victory.
Senior Erik Gerdts had a game-high 18 points and nine rebounds, and chipped in three steals.
Senior Jack Sievert had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Saints.
St. Ansgar next plays Friday at North Butler.
