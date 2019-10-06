Zach Williams had a career night with four touchdown runs as Osage dominated Sumner-Fredericksburg 38-12 on Friday night, Oct. 4, at home.
The senior running back had 122 yards on 19 carries while carrying the Green Devils to their second straight win of the year after dropping the first four.
Junior quarterback Collin Muller continued his dominance as well, passing for 163 yards on 9-of-12 passes, including a 30-yard TD strike to sophomore Nathan Hovel.
Muller has thrown for 13 touchdowns in six games this year for a total of 1,223 yards, second to Clear Lake's Jaylen DeVries in both categories.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.
Spencer Moobery has been the recipient of many of those catches and had four for 61 yards Friday night. The junior receiver has 27 catches for 485 yards and five TDs this season.
Osage is at North Butler on Friday, Oct. 11.
DSC_5254.jpg
DSC_5276.jpg
DSC_5310.jpg
DSC_5345.jpg
DSC_5354.jpg
DSC_5383.jpg
DSC_5399.jpg
DSC_5408.jpg
DSC_5416.jpg
DSC_5509.jpg
Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.
Sign up now for our News Alerts email!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.