Zach Williams had a career night with four touchdown runs as Osage dominated Sumner-Fredericksburg 38-12 on Friday night, Oct. 4, at home.

The senior running back had 122 yards on 19 carries while carrying the Green Devils to their second straight win of the year after dropping the first four.

Junior quarterback Collin Muller continued his dominance as well, passing for 163 yards on 9-of-12 passes, including a 30-yard TD strike to sophomore Nathan Hovel.

Muller has thrown for 13 touchdowns in six games this year for a total of 1,223 yards, second to Clear Lake's Jaylen DeVries in both categories.

Spencer Moobery has been the recipient of many of those catches and had four for 61 yards Friday night. The junior receiver has 27 catches for 485 yards and five TDs this season.

Osage is at North Butler on Friday, Oct. 11.

