The Riceville Wildcats volleyball team traveled to Dunkerton High School hoping for their first match win.

Unfortunately, the came away with losses against BCLUW and Clear Creek-Amana.

This week, the Wildcats host Don Bosco on Tuesday, Oct. 1 and then travel to Clarksville on Thursday, Oct. 3.

