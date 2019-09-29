The Riceville Wildcats volleyball team traveled to Dunkerton High School hoping for their first match win.
Unfortunately, the came away with losses against BCLUW and Clear Creek-Amana.
This week, the Wildcats host Don Bosco on Tuesday, Oct. 1 and then travel to Clarksville on Thursday, Oct. 3.
