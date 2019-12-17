This year’s Saint Ansgar boys’ varsity basketball team contains seven seniors, among them are co-captains Erik Gerdts, Sawyer Smith and Jack Sievert.
The three have been on the team together for the past four years.
Last year, the Saints made it to the second game of the playoffs.
“We want to get better with every practice and be the best we can be,” Gerdts said.
While the team has practicing hard for their season, the general feeling among the captains is West Fork, Newman and Osage would be their toughest opponents this season.
“We work well together. We have pretty good size, and we’ve got a lot of returning guys,” Gerdts said. “Last year we got beat bad by West Fork once and we got beat bad by Osage once, though we were about to come back and beat them once too.
“We want to win conference this year, that’s our goal.”
The three expressed a desire to make the most of their final year playing together for their high school.
“We want to help integrate the new coaches and give them and the team a good start out,” Smith said. “We have the experience and synergy to do it.”
“Basketball has taught us teamwork, responsibility and how to prepare for jobs in general,” Sievert said.
