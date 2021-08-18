State champion Green Devils reloading in deep 2A field

They are ready to prove that while they're not the stars of Dani Johnson and Paige Kisley, they're just as capable of putting up monster numbers.

"I've been a middle my whole high school career, (but) I'm really excited to try this out," Sullivan said. "Me and Meredith love being underdogs. We hear that a lot like 'Oh, you can't compare to Dani and Paige'

"We can find other ways to score."

Libero Jaden Francis will anchor the passing on the back line. Tabbert mentioned they might use more defensive specialists in the rotation this year. Sullivan and Aschenbrenner each registered over 40 blocks. There's some height entering the court in Samie Brandau and Jenna Scharper.

"Jenna's arms are way too long; Samie's arms are way too long," Aschenbrenner said. "Our blocking should be really good this year. We just need to close."

Serving is an area where Sullivan and Street excelled, clipping an efficiency percentage over 90 while notching 45 and 29 aces, respectively. Aschenbrenner notched 42 aces.

"We'll be a strong serving team," Tabbert said. "I tell the girls I don't expect a super high serving percentage, I want you to be aggressive. It may not be an ace all the time, but it may take them out of system."