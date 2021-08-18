State champion Green Devils reloading in deep 2A field

There was little doubt who the best volleyball team in Class 3A was last fall. Osage had three stars, a bevy of depth and rode it all the way to its first ever state championship.
Its reward the following season? Drop down to arguably the deepest classification in 2021.
Osage will be in Class 2A this season and the Green Devils are going to be one of a handful of teams in the mix to get back to the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in November.
"We have to prove ourselves every year," Green Devils head coach Bryan Tabbert said. "I would say 2A is probably the deepest. Especially in Northeast Iowa, 2A is very deep."
Make it two handfuls.
Defending 2A champion Dike-New Hartford brings all of its rotational pieces back, led by the Petersen sisters, Payton and Jadyn, plus setter Madelyn Norton.
Western Christian will look to make it a state record 21 straight years in the semifinals. Wilton didn't start a senior in last year's state semifinal group. Denver loses one senior from a state final squad.
The classification also features state qualifiers Van Meter, South Hardin, Boyden-Hull and Sumner Fredericksburg. Oh, and the No. 2 seed in the 1A tournament, Wapsie Valley, moves up and Carroll Kuemper moves down.
Got it all?
"It is a little stacked," junior Claudia Aschenbrenner said.
In order for Osage to snare back-to-back state championships, navigating 2A is a challenge that it is fully prepared for. It has faced the Wolverines and Wapsie Valley in team camp scrimmages at UNI and Wartburg, respectively.
Still, there's the task of replacing three stars that occupied the setter and outside hitter positions. It will be up to three seniors to take over.
Addyson Grimm steps in at setter. The senior was the scout team setter last season and developed chemistry with the two players – Kaebre Sullivan and Meredith Street – that will occupy the outside.
"She's been setting our middles and outsides quite a bit already," Tabbert said. "I think it will be a smooth transition for her."
Early indications show the adjustment has been good.
"She's amazing, she takes feedback really, really well," Aschenbrenner said.
Aschenbrenner has the highest amount of kills back from last year at 166. The middle hitter set a new school season record in kill efficiency at .458 and was second team all-conference.
Sullivan had 162 kills on 323 total attacks and a kill efficiency of .347; Street finished with 99 kills. Both had over 100 digs.
They are ready to prove that while they're not the stars of Dani Johnson and Paige Kisley, they're just as capable of putting up monster numbers.
"I've been a middle my whole high school career, (but) I'm really excited to try this out," Sullivan said. "Me and Meredith love being underdogs. We hear that a lot like 'Oh, you can't compare to Dani and Paige'
"We can find other ways to score."
Libero Jaden Francis will anchor the passing on the back line. Tabbert mentioned they might use more defensive specialists in the rotation this year. Sullivan and Aschenbrenner each registered over 40 blocks. There's some height entering the court in Samie Brandau and Jenna Scharper.
"Jenna's arms are way too long; Samie's arms are way too long," Aschenbrenner said. "Our blocking should be really good this year. We just need to close."
Serving is an area where Sullivan and Street excelled, clipping an efficiency percentage over 90 while notching 45 and 29 aces, respectively. Aschenbrenner notched 42 aces.
"We'll be a strong serving team," Tabbert said. "I tell the girls I don't expect a super high serving percentage, I want you to be aggressive. It may not be an ace all the time, but it may take them out of system."
The motto this year for the Green Devils is "reload, not rebuild." There's no an expectation to compete once again for a state title. They believe they have to prove themselves to the state all over again.
And they're completely OK with that.
"Mentally, we're ready," Sullivan said. "We want people to realize 'Oh, these guys are still an amazing team.'"
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.