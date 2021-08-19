St. Ansgar's Witt No. 11 in Class 1A rankings

Central Springs' Bryce McDonough ran the race of his life at the Class 1A state meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course last fall to medal. Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Lydia Maas was the lone freshman in the top-10 among the 3A field.
Both runners were in the top-5 of the Iowa Association of Track Coaches (IATC) preseason individual rankings that go 30 deep for both boys and girls in all four classifications.
McDonough, 14th last season, starts his final year ranked third behind Earlham's Jayden Dickson and Valley Lutheran's Isaac Natvig. Those three, plus the fourth-ranked runner Dominic Braet of the Cardinals, are lone medalists returning in the 1A field.
Riley Witt, a senior from St. Ansgar, starts the year ranked 11th. He won the Top of Iowa East conference meet and the state qualifier ahead of McDonough, then faltered at state.
Newman Catholic's Joey Ringo is 26th to wrap up the 1A individual qualifiers.
On the team side, North Iowa has plenty of flavor.
The Knights, with their top two runners back plus some depth, begin their season ranked 13th. Two spots behind them is Central Springs, which returns all of its seven varsity runners from last year's state appearance.
On the girls side in Class 1A, Newman Catholic is seventh and West Fork is 18th. The former finished 14th in the team race and will bring back six of the top seven, including Maggie McBride.
Kacie Eisentrager, an individual state qualifier for the Warhawks, leads West Fork with a handful of varsity runners back.
The transfer of 3A state champion Shewaye Johnson, plus the graduation of two seniors led Maas to kick off the season ranked fifth. The sophomore is the lone big class runner ranked in the preseason.
None of the bigger schools, such as Mason City (4A), Clear Lake, Charles City and HDC (3A) start the year ranked.
In Class 2A, Forest City's Joey Hovinga begins the campaign ninth on the boys side. The senior medaled at state with a 14th place performance. He, plus other upperclassmen, make up the core of the Indians' varsity lineup that is ranked 17th.
By press time, the Class 2A girls individual rankings were not released. None of the area 2A teams were in the preseason team rankings.
