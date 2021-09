Grayson Falk did the St. Ansgar baseball community proud on Sept. 11 as he took third place in the the 2021 MLB Pitch, Hit & Run Minnesota Twins Team Championship at Target Field in Minneapolis.

Falk advanced to the Twins Team Championship after qualifying at St. Ansgar’s local event in May.

To qualify, Grayson was one of the top three players in the 9/10 age division in the tri-state area of Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota, according to a release from St. Ansgar Parks and Recreation.

