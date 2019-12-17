This year’s St. Ansgar wrestling team is starting the season a little banged up from football season injuries, but it hasn’t dulled their drive or enthusiasm in the slightest.
Co-captains Derek Peterson, a junior, and Sam Juenger, a senior, have learned over the years hard work, dedication and belief in themselves and their teammates will carry them a long way.
“The keys to having a winning season are staying healthy, working hard, being disciplined and being dedicated,” Juenger said. “Wrestling will make you tougher. You will learn a lot of skills you can carry with you in life, like perseverance, leadership and working hard to accomplish your goals. In the past few years of being captain, I’ve learned I have to be vocal and accept people for who they are.”
Juenger has been wrestling since middle school. He cites the Osage Green Devils as being the school they have been the most competitive with over the years, due not only to distance, but to the training and discipline of both teams. Now, with the first meet of his final season set to take place on December 5, Yeager is looking to have a strong finish to his high school wrestling career.
“Hard work and dedication will get you a long way,” Peterson said. “You have to keep your eyes on the prize.”
Peterson expects all of his upcoming matches to be difficult, though he has come to realize over the years success hinges upon staying healthy and following the training regime throughout the season.
“As a team, we want to win twelve duels,” Peterson said, “but we will win fifteen to sixteen if we can. Our strengths as a team is our communication. We’re like a family. We have three seniors back this year and seven juniors.
“We want to make it to districts and perform well,” Peterson said. “One thing wrestling has taught me is it is one thing to do something in practice, but it is something entirely different to do it in a match or the heart of the moment when everything is moving fast and you have to respond.”
