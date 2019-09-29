The St. Ansgar volleyball team improved to 7-8 with a 3-1 win over Rockford on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
The Saints took the first two sets with scores of 25-21 and 25-10, then fell to the Warriors 25-23 in the third set. St. Ansgar came back with a 25-18 win in the fourth set to take the match.
Junior Brooklyn Hackbart led the Saints with 10 kills in the four sets, while junior Blayne Koster had 9 kills in the match.
Hackbart also led St. Ansgar with 13 digs and was 21-of-23 in serve success with 10 aces.
Senior Hannah Patterson had 9 kills, while junior Hali Anderson had 29 assists, had 7 digs and was a perfect 10-for-10 with one ace from the service line.
You have free articles remaining.
Senior Avery Hendrickson was 21-of-24 in serve success with 3 aces, while sophomore Kennedy Schwiesow was 18-of-19 from the service line. Junior Kira Baldus finished the night 13-of-14 from the service line with 4 aces.
Senior Kayla Carroll led Rockford with 10 kills and was 9-of-14 from the service line with 2 aces.
Senior Emma Ramon finished the night with 22 digs and was 17-of-18 in serve attempts for the Warriors.
The Saints travel to Northwood-Kensett on Tuesday, Oct. 1. They host Nashua-Plainfield on Tuesday, Oct. 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.