{{featured_button_text}}

The St. Ansgar volleyball team crushed Riceville in three sets on October 15, as the Saints improved to 16-9 with a sweep.

Saint Ansgar won the first set by a score of 25-6, then won set two 25-8, and then finished the Wildcats off with a 25-14 win in the third and final frame. 

Junior Blayne Koster had a team-high nine kills for the Saints, while Hali Anderson led the way in assists, with 23. 

The St. Ansgar volleyball team fell to Crestwood in five sets on October 14. The Saints lost the first set 25-21, won the second and third sets by scores of 25-18, and 25-16, and then fell in sets four and five. 

Junior Brooklyn Hackbart had a team-high 17 kills for the Saints, while junior Blayne Koster finished with 12. Junior Hali Anderson had 38 of the Saints' 39 assists, while also contributing 14 digs. 

The Saints will play on Tuesday against Northwood-Kensett in the opening round of the Class 1A, Region 5 tournament. 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments