ST. ANSGAR -- This season the St. Ansgar High School volleyball team is looking to improve from last year's performance.
In 2018 the Saints placed second in the Top of Iowa East and had a 12-12 overall record.
This year their goal is a winning record, according to Hannah Patterson, one of three seniors on the team along with Avery Hendrickson and Montanah Scott.
Scott said the seniors are looking forward to "being the leaders of our team."
This year the Saints are in a new district.
Hendrickson said she hopes St. Ansgar can make it to the regionals and play at home.
She said she's optimistic because "we have a lot of returning starters."
Members of the volleyball team play a lot of other sports together, so they are a tight-knit group, according to Patterson.
"We all get along really well," she said.
The Saints need to work on their passing as well as "having a good attitude" throughout their games, Patterson said.
The seniors said all their games this season are important, but they really want to beat Osage, who have won four straight conference titles.
If the Saints happen to play Lake Mills during the post season, "it would be good to beat them," Patterson said.
