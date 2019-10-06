The St. Ansgar football team remained undefeated with a 56-6 blowout victory over Hudson on Friday night, Oct. 4, at home.
The Saints, ranked No. 2 in Class A, scored early and often and ran away with game against Hudson (2-4).
North Iowa's leading rusher Jack Sievert had another big night with 192 yards on 25 carries and six touchdowns. The senior eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark and leads the area with 1,085 rushing yards. His 22 touchdowns are also tops in North Iowa.
Junior Ryan cole also came up big for the Saints, rushing for 143 yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns, including a 42-yard TD run.
The St. Ansgar offense racked up 400 yards of total offense in the win.
The Saints are at South Winneshiek Friday, Oct. 11.
