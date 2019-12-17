For the Saint Ansgar Saint’s girls varsity basketball co-captain, Hannah Patterson, the end of this season will mark the end of locker room jam sessions, gathering at McDonalds after games and enjoying the comradery of time spent with teammates. Patterson is a senior, who has been playing since she was in the fourth grade.
With just a few more months of her high school career left, Patterson and fellow co-captains Hali Anderson and Brooklyn Hackbart, juniors, are looking to place first in their conference this year and make a good regional run.
Last year they placed second in their conference, and expect, like last year, their toughest opponent will be Osage.
“Last year we got to the first round of regionals before losing to West Fork,” Patterson said.
“It’s the bonding moments I’ll miss the most,” she said. “The bus trips with the other girls, singing and laughing and listening to good music. Molly doing an impromptu interpretive dance on a locker room bench last year is something I will never forget. We have fun together and that lets us play well together.”
Like Patterson, her co-captains have also been playing basketball since they were in fourth grade. They said they believe the sport has taught them lifelong lessons they will be able to carry with them well after their time on the court.
“I’ve learned how to work with others and be a good,” Hackbart said. “Basketball hasn’t just taught me ball handling and the importance of remembering all of the plays and learning to do them efficiently, but also the importance of control, execution, communication and how to be competitive in a positive way.”
Another lesson the co-captains expressed learning was the importance of leadership and passing on what they have learned to the girls coming through the ranks of the team behind them.
“I have become great friends with girls I never would have thought I’d be friends with,” Anderson said, “and it’s all because of the game. It brings people together and teaches the importance of cooperation and teamwork. It’s a great sport to teach how to work with others. I’d advise other girls to do it. It’s a lot of fun and the focus and precision will help in other sports as well.”
The co-captains would like to thank everyone who comes out to support them and hopes to give them plenty to cheer for in the season.
