A smothering defense in the second period on Saturday was the difference in the game as the Bulldogs held the Saints to just four points in its 48-42.
Junior Jordan Severs led the way for the Bulldogs with a game-high 17 points and 12 rebounds, while senior Wyatt Sutter finished with 12 points.
For the Saints, senior Erik Gerdts scored a team-high 12 points in the loss.
St. Ansgar hosts Osage on Tuesday and is at North Butler on Friday.
