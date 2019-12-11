Osage, 41 - St. Ansgar 27: St. Ansgar continued to look unsuccessfully for its second victory, this time dropping to Osage on Tuesday.
The Green Devil defense set the pace for the win, allowing only six points from the Saints in the first half. Saint Ansgar outscored Osage 19-18 in the second half, but it wasn't enough close the deficit.
St. Ansgar senior Erik Gerdts led the Saints with 17 points, shooting 3-8 from the field.
Membership Sale Advisory! Subscribe or log in to keep reading.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 48 - St. Ansgar, 42: A smothering defense in the second period on Saturday was the difference in the game as the Bulldogs of Hampton-Dumont-CAL held the Saints to just four points in its 48-42 victory.
Junior Jordan Severs led the way for the Bulldogs with a game-high 17 points and 12 rebounds, while senior Wyatt Sutter finished with 12 points.
For the Saints, senior Erik Gerdts scored a team-high 12 points in the loss.
1 of 6
Osage's Elijah Bluhm brings the ball down the court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.