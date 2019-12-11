{{featured_button_text}}

Osage, 41 - St. Ansgar 27: St. Ansgar continued to look unsuccessfully for its second victory, this time dropping to Osage on Tuesday. 

The Green Devil defense set the pace for the win, allowing only six points from the Saints in the first half. Saint Ansgar outscored Osage 19-18 in the second half, but it wasn't enough close the deficit.

St. Ansgar vs Osage boys basketball

Not me: Osage's Thor Maakestad stops as St. Ansgar's Jack Sievert hits the floor in front of him.

St. Ansgar senior Erik Gerdts led the Saints with 17 points, shooting 3-8 from the field.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 48 - St. Ansgar, 42: A smothering defense in the second period on Saturday was the difference in the game as the Bulldogs of Hampton-Dumont-CAL held the Saints to just four points in its 48-42 victory.

Junior Jordan Severs led the way for the Bulldogs with a game-high 17 points and 12 rebounds, while senior Wyatt Sutter finished with 12 points.

For the Saints, senior Erik Gerdts scored a team-high 12 points in the loss.

Osage vs St. Ansgar boys basketball

