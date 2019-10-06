{{featured_button_text}}
After a slow start in the first game, the St. Ansgar volleyball team came back to down Northwood-Kensett in the next three games on the road, on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

The Saints lost 25-21, then won 25-14, 25-21 and 25-23 in a close match.

Junior Hali Anderson led St. Ansgar with 40 assists and 27 digs and was 10-of-11 from the service line with three aces.

Junior Brooklyn Hackbart had 18 kills and 16 digs and was a perfect 16-of-16 from the service line with four aces.

Senior Hannah Patterson was 18 for 21 from the service line with five aces and also had 16 digs, while sophomore Kennedy Schwiesow was 13-of-15 from the service line and had 14 digs.

For Northwood-Kensett, senior Clara Davidson had seven digs and was perfect from the service line on 14 attempts.

Senior Natalie Cordle was also perfect from the line with 15 attempts and also had five kills.

Senior Jaela parks led the Vikings with 10 assist and was 16 for 17 from the service line.

The Saints are back in action Tuesday, Oct. 8, against Newman Catholic at home. 

