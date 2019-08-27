{{featured_button_text}}
St. Ansgar cross country

Pictured from left are Ryan Wagner, Seth Hershey and Addy Witt, members of the St. Ansgar High School cross country team. 

 MARY PIEPER mary.pieper@globegazette.com

ST. ANSGAR -- Both the boys and girls cross country teams at St. Ansgar High School have reasons to be excited for the 2019 season. 

The boys have enough runners to compete as a team, something that hasn't happened in a long time. 

"It's very exciting," said senior Seth Hershey, who made it to state as an individual last season. 

The team's goal this year is "to get as close to state as possible," Hershey said. 

Senior Ryan Wagner said the Saints "are always ready to push ourselves." 

Hershey said another team strength is "our ability to work in a pack. We are all very close in speed."

The boys need to work on keeping a strong pace throughout a course and not just speed up toward the finish line, according to Wagner. 

The St. Ansgar girls have their sights set on a top five finish at districts, said senior Addy Witt. 

They also want to "remain mentally strong throughout the season," she said. 

The Saints have been "putting in a lot of miles this summer," Witt said. 

The girls need to work on finishing, according to Witt.

"The last mile of the race, we tend to die out," she said. 

