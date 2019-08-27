ST. ANSGAR -- Both the boys and girls cross country teams at St. Ansgar High School have reasons to be excited for the 2019 season.
The boys have enough runners to compete as a team, something that hasn't happened in a long time.
"It's very exciting," said senior Seth Hershey, who made it to state as an individual last season.
The team's goal this year is "to get as close to state as possible," Hershey said.
Senior Ryan Wagner said the Saints "are always ready to push ourselves."
Hershey said another team strength is "our ability to work in a pack. We are all very close in speed."
You have free articles remaining.
The boys need to work on keeping a strong pace throughout a course and not just speed up toward the finish line, according to Wagner.
The St. Ansgar girls have their sights set on a top five finish at districts, said senior Addy Witt.
They also want to "remain mentally strong throughout the season," she said.
The Saints have been "putting in a lot of miles this summer," Witt said.
The girls need to work on finishing, according to Witt.
"The last mile of the race, we tend to die out," she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.